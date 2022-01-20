Report on sexual abuse in German diocese faults former pope

FILE - Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI sits in St. Peter's Basilica as he attends the ceremony marking the start of the Holy Year, at the Vatican, Dec. 8, 2015. A long-awaited report on the church's handling of cases of sexual abuse by clergy and others in Germany's Munich archdiocese and which was once led by retired Pope Benedict XVI from 1977 until 1982, is being released on Thursday Jan. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, File)