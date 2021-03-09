EU lawmakers lift the immunity of 3 Catalan separatists

From right, MEPs Antoni Comin, Carles Puigdemont and Clara Ponsati speak with each other prior to a media conference at the European Parliament in Brussels, Tuesday, March 9, 2021. The European Parliament on Tuesday voted to lift the immunity of the former president of Spain's Catalonia region, Carles Puigdemont, and two of his associates, a move which could pave the way for their extradition. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)