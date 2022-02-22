Prosecutor: 3 cops in Floyd killing 'chose to do nothing'

This courtroom sketch shows former Minneapolis Police Officer Thomas Lane during his trial in the killing of George Floyd in federal court in St. Paul, Minn., on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. The former Minneapolis police officer charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights testified at his federal trial that officers considered using a type of restraint known as the hobble because Floyd was kicking and had hurt himself, but that it seemed “excessive” because an ambulance was on the way. (Cedric Hohnstadt via AP)