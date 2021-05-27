Hong Kong tycoon gets 14-month jail term over 2019 protest

A woman holds a British flag as the prison van carrying Hong Kong pro-democracy activist and media tycoon Jimmy Lai arrives a court in Hong Kong, Friday, May 28, 2021. Jimmy Lai and nine others accused of "incitement to knowingly take part in an unauthorized assembly" on Oct. 1, 2019, were sentencing in court. Lai is already serving a 14-month sentence for his role in two other unauthorized assemblies during a period when Hong Kong residents were involved in mass anti-government protests. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)