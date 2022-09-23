Amended autopsy: Black man died due to sedative, restraint

FILE - A demonstrator carries an image of Elijah McClain during a rally and march in Aurora, Colo., June 27, 2020. A Colorado judge on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 responded to a request by a coalition of news organizations to release an amended autopsy report for Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man who died after a 2019 encounter with police, by ruling the report be made public only after new information it contains is redacted. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)