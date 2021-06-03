Hong Kong vigil organizer arrested on Tiananmen anniversary

A general view of Hong Kong Victoria Park, Thursday, June 3, 2021, where is a place in past years for people gathered during a candlelight vigil to mark the anniversary of the military crackdown on a pro-democracy student movement in Beijing is seen in Hong Kong. Hong Kong police on Friday, June 4, arrested a committee member that organizes the city's annual June 4 museum and candlelight vigil, on the 32nd anniversary of a bloody military crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Beijing's Tiananmen Square, according to local media reports. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)