UN health agency sets higher, tougher bar for air quality

FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 file photo, morning haze envelops the skyline on the outskirts of New Delhi, India. The World Health Organization said Wednesday Sept. 22, 2021, the negative health impacts of poor air quality kick in at lower levels than it previously thought, announcing revisions to its guidelines on air quality that set a higher bar for policymakers in a world where 90 percent of people already live in areas with one particularly harmful type of pollutant. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri, File)