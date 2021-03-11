Sweden royals hold church service for COVID-19 victims

Sweden's King Carl Gustaf reads a text during a Memorial service at Drottningholm Palace Church in Stockholm, Thursday, March 11, 2021. Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf and his wife Queen Silvia held a church ceremony on Thursday to honour the victims of the coronavirus, on the one-year anniversary of the first death of the pandemic in the Scandinavian nation. The royal couple participated, but Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel could not attend as they both tested positive for covid-19 earlier in the day. (Jonas Borg/Royal Court of Sweden via AP)