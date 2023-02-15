White racist gets life sentence for Buffalo market massacre

FILE - Flowers and candles lay outside the scene of a shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y., Sunday, May 15, 2022. Payton Gendron is set to be sentenced to life in prison Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023 for killing 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket in an attack fueled by racist conspiracy theories he encountered online. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)