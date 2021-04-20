Scott Rudin says he will 'step back' from film projects also

FILE - Scott Rudin arrives at the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Jan. 16, 2011. Rudin, one of the most successful and powerful producers, with a heap of Oscars and Tonys to show for it, has long been known for his torturous treatment of an ever-churning parade of assistants. Such behavior has long been engrained ‚Äî and sometimes even celebrated ‚Äî in show business. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)