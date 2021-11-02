Arizona high court upholds ruling blocking school mask bans

FILE - Arizona Supreme Court Justices from left; William G. Montgomery, John R Lopez IV, Vice Chief Justice Ann A. Scott Timmer, Chief Justice Robert M. Brutinel, Clint Bolick and James Beene listen to oral arguments April 20, 2021, in Phoenix. The Arizona Supreme Court unanimously ruled Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, that the Republican-controlled Legislature violated the state constitution by including new laws banning school mask mandates and a series of other measures in unrelated budget bills. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)