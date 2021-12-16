Live updates: Quebec limits businesses to 50% capacity

Residents wearing face masks as a safety measure to curb the spread of the coronavirus attend the first of nine daily dawn masses before Christmas day at the St. Joseph Parish Church in suburban Las Pinas city, Philippines on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. Filipinos attend nine consecutive dawn masses before Christmas as part of traditional Filipino practice in this largely Roman Catholic nation while the government closely monitors the first omicron virus variant detected on two international travelers in the country. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)