At least 3 wounded in Sweden shooting amid rise in violence

Poolice stand at the scene of a shooting incident, in the Nasby area, of Kristianstad, Sweden, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. Police say that at least two people have been injured in a shooting in the southern Swedish city of Kristianstad. Swedish police received an alert on Tuesday afternoon that several loud bangs had been heard. According to preliminary information, no one was killed. (Johan Nilsson/TT News Agency via AP)