North Dakota lawmaker quits after child porn suspect texts

FILE - North Dakota Sen. Ray Holmberg listens during a joint House and Senate Appropriations Committee meeting at the Capitol in Bismarck, N.D., on Jan. 7, 2009. Holmberg has resigned as head of a panel that oversees the Legislature's business between sessions. The resignation comes just days after a published report that Holmberg had exchanged scores of text messages with a man jailed on child pornography charges. The 79-year-old Holmberg is the state's longest-serving senator. (AP Photo/Will Kincaid, File)