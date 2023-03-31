Vatican says Pope Francis to leave hospital on Saturday

Members of the media set up their gear outside the Agostino Gemelli hospital under the rooms on the top floor normally used when a pope is hospitalised, in Rome, Thursday, March 30, 2023, after The Vatican said Pope Francis has been taken there in the afternoon for some scheduled tests. The Vatican provided no details, including how long the 86-year-old pope would remain at Gemelli University Hospital, where he underwent surgery in 2021. But his audiences through Friday were canceled, raising questions about Francis' participation during the Vatican's Holy Week activities starting Sunday. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)