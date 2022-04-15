China stages military exercises as US lawmakers visit Taiwan

In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, Sen. Robert Portman, R-Ohio, left, and Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, right, pose for a photo during a meeting at the Presidential Office in Taipei, Taiwan, Friday, April 15, 2022. U.S. lawmakers visiting Taiwan have made a pointed and public declaration of their support for the self-governing island democracy while also issuing a warning to China. (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP)