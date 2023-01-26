Farm where 4 were killed had separate shooting last summer

Chunli Zhao appears for his arraignment at San Mateo Superior Court in Redwood City, Calif., on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Zhao, a farmworker accused of killing seven people in back-to-back shootings at two Northern California mushroom farms was charged Wednesday with seven counts of murder and one of attempted murder. Zhao, 66, made his first court appearance. (Shae Hammond/Bay Area News Group via AP, Pool)