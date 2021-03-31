Chrissy Teigen graces cover of People's 'Beautiful Issue'

FILE - Chrissy Teigen arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. Teigen will grace the front of People magazine’s “The Beautiful Issue” in a cover story that delves into her evolved definition of beauty, facing racism growing up and her heartbreaking miscarriage last year. The magazine revealed the cover Wednesday, March 31, 2021, of the annual issue, which hits newsstands Friday. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)