Kitsch or artwork? Controversial monument unveiled in Serbia

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic walks past a 23-meter-high, 70-ton bronze sculpture of the legendary founder of the Serbian state, Stefan Nemanja, during the unveiling ceremony in Belgrade, Serbia, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. President Aleksandar Vucic's allies say the bronze sculpture of Stefan Nemanja will be a new landmark of the Serbian capital. Opponents think the monument is a megalomaniac and pricy token of Vucic's populist and autocratic rule that should be removed. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)