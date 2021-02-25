Ukraine records 50% spike in coronavirus cases

A police block the road to check temperature of drivers at the checkpoint near Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. Ukraine has recorded a 50% increase in the number of daily new coronavirus infections, as the country takes the first steps in its vaccination campaign. Health Minister Maxim Stepanov said Thursday that 8,417 new infections were found over the past day, up from 5,424 a day earlier. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)