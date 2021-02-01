Report: Hate groups in decline, migrate to online networks

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file phtoo, Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington. In its annual report set to be released Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, the Southern Poverty Law Center said it identified 838 active hate groups operating across the U.S. in 2020. The SPLC’s report comes out nearly a month after a mostly white mob of Trump supporters and members of far-right groups violently breached the U.S. Capitol building. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)