Prosecutor: Late former priest killed altar boy in 1972

Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni, left, speaks during a news conference, Monday, May 24, 2021, in Springfield, Mass., held to announce that defrocked Catholic priest Richard R. Lavigne was about to be arrested for the 1972 killing of alter boy Daniel Croteau, pictured on a screen, right. Investigators were preparing to seek an arrest warrant for the defrocked Roman Catholic priest long considered a suspect in the 1972 killing of the western Massachusetts altar boy shortly before his death last week, a prosecutor said Monday. (Don Treeger/The Republican via AP)