Ethiopia, Tigray head invited to peace talks in South Africa

FILE - Ethiopian military parade with national flags attached to their rifles at a rally organized by local authorities to show support for the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF), at Meskel square in downtown Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on Nov. 7, 2021. The Tigray forces battling Ethiopian troops said Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, they’re willing to abide by an immediate cessation of hostilities and participate in a peace process led by the African Union, a significant shift that came after new pressure by the United States and others following the renewal of fighting last month that shattered months of relative calm. (AP Photo, File)