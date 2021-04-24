The world isolates. A New Zealand band plays to 50,000 fans

Fans arrive for Eden Park where New Zealand band Six60 is scheduled to perform in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, April 24, 2021. New Zealand band Six60 is being billed as the biggest live act in the world since the coronavirus pandemic struck after New Zealand stamped out the spread of the virus, allowing life to return to normal. On Saturday, the band will play a remarkable finale to their latest tour, performing in front of 50,000 people at the first-ever concert at Auckland’s Eden Park. (AP Photo/David Rowland)