More Americans sign contracts to buy homes in March

"Sold" signs sit on a lot as new home construction continue in a new neighborhood in Northbrook, Ill., Sunday, March 21, 2021. The number of Americans who signed contracts to buy homes last month fell by the most since last year‚Äôs virus outbreak sent the economy into freefall. The National Association of Realtors‚Äô index of pending home sales tumbled 10.6% to 110.3 in February, its lowest level since May of last year. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)