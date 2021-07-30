Florida coronavirus cases jump 50% as surge continues

Cars wait in line for COVID-19 testing at Barnett Park, in Orlando, Fla., Thursday, July 29, 2021. The line stretched through the park for more than a mile to the entrance to the Central Florida Fairgrounds. Orange County is under a state of emergency as coronavirus infections skyrocket in Central Florida. The Barnett Park site is testing 1,000 people a day and has closed early in recent days due to reaching capacity. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP)