Lawrence Wright's 'The Plague Year' to release in June

FILE - Lawrence Wright attends the Hulu 2017 Upfront Presentation on May 3, 2017, in New York. One of the first book-length inside accounts of the worldwide spread of COVID-19 will be coming out in June. Wright's "The Plague Year," which builds on a New Yorker story that ran earlier this month, will be published June 8. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)