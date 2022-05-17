FBI opens hate crime probe of shooting in Dallas' Koreatown

CORRECTS THE PHOTOGRAPHER'S LAST NAME TO STENGLE, INSTEAD OF STENGEL This photo shows the interior of Hair World Salon in Dallas on Thursday, May 12, 2022. Police searched Thursday for a man who opened fire inside a hair salon in Dallas' Koreatown area, wounding three people. Authorities do not yet know why the man shot the three female victims Wednesday afternoon at Hair World Salon, which is in a shopping center with many businesses owned by Korean Americans. (AP Photo/Jamie Stengle)