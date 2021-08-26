The Latest: Canada ends its evacuation flights from Kabul

In this image provided by the U.S. Army, a paratroopers assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division conduct security during the evacuation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigrant Visa applicants, and other at-risk Afghans out of Afghanistan, at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. (Sgt. Jillian G. Hix/U.S. Army via AP)