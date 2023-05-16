Arizona Coyotes' bid for new arena appears to be rejected by voters

FILE - Fans watch as players warm up prior to the Arizona Coyotes' home-opening NHL hockey game against the Winnipeg Jets at the 5,000-seat Mullett Arena in Tempe, Ariz., Oct. 28, 2022. The Coyotes are about to learn the fate of a proposed entertainment district that will include a new arena. A referendum going before voters in the city of Tempe will determine whether plans for the $2.3 billion Tempe Entertainment District will move forward. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)