16 years prison for Colorado mom who abused kid, 7, to death

FILE - In this image from an April 2017 video provided by the Denver Police Department, Olivia Gant, who was 6 years old at the time, rides with Capt. Tim Scudder on a call in Denver. Olivia's mother, Kelly Turner, will be sentenced Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, after authorities say she duped doctors about her daughter’s health, leading to unnecessary surgeries and medications. Turner pled guilty in January to negligent child abuse, charitable fraud and theft between $100,000 and $1 million. (Denver Police Department via The Denver Post via AP)