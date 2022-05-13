Live updates| German leader has long phone call with Putin

Joseph Borrell, left, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, and Elizabeth Truss, right, Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom, walk through the garden in front of Weissenhaus Castle during the G7 Group of leading democratic economic powers at the Weissenhaus resort in Weissenhaeuser Strand, Germany, Friday, May 13, 2022. In addition to the United States and Germany, the G7 also includes Great Britain, France, Italy, Canada and Japan. The main topic of the meeting is the war in Ukraine. (Kay Nietfeld/DPA via AP, Pool)