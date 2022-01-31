Eriksen set for playing return after signing for Brentford

FILE - Denmark's Christian Eriksen controls the ball during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group B match between Denmark and Finland at Parken stadium in Copenhagen, June 12, 2021. Denmark international Christian Eriksen is training with the second team at his former club Ajax to stay fit while he seeks a new club. The 29-year-old playmaker has not played since collapsing during Denmark’s opening match at the European Championship against Finland in June. His contract with Inter Milan was terminated by mutual agreement last month because he is unable to play in Italy since being fitted with an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator. (Wolfgang Rattay/Pool via AP, file)