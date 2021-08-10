Ethiopia calls "all capable" citizens to fight in Tigray war

FILE - In this Saturday, May 8, 2021 file photo, Ethiopian government soldiers ride in the back of a truck on a road near Agula, north of Mekele, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia. Ethiopia's government on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 called on "all capable Ethiopians" to join the military and stop resurgent forces from the embattled Tigray region "once and for all." (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File)