In Peru, sterilization case against Fujimori goes to court

FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2013 file photo, jailed former President Alberto Fujimori attends his hearing at a police base on the outskirts of Lima, Peru. Fujimori is facing new charges on March 1, 2021, accused of being the mastermind of the sterilization against their will of more than 1 thousand Quechua Indigenous women during his administration. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia, File)