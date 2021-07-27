Residents fight to preserve historic Black church in LA

From right, Stephanie Serra and her husband Chase Cole sit at the top of the steps of First Baptist Church of Venice while talking to Ingrid Mueller, center, on Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Los Angeles as Naomi Nightingale, left, speaks with a visitor from her lawn chair before returning to the conversation. The group meets here every other Sunday to discuss ways to preserve the abandoned church building. (Alejandra Molina/RNS via AP)