Curry, WNBA players receive Jackie Robinson award from NAACP

FILE - Washington Mystics' Natasha Cloud drives to the basket past Connecticut Sun's Alyssa Thomas, left, and Courtney Williams, right, during the second half in Game 4 of basketball's WNBA Finals in Uncasville, Conn., in this Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, file photo. Point guard Natasha Cloud signed a multiyear contract to return to the Washington Mystics after opting out of last season to focus on bringing attention to social justice issues. ‚ÄúShe is the engine that drives us ‚Äî our pace on offense, the start of our defense, the energy at practice on a daily basis,‚Äù Washington coach and general manager Mike Thibault said in the team's news release about the signing on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)