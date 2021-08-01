For US teen Buddhist lama, it’s faith, school, football

Jalue Dorje, recognized as the eighth reincarnation of the lama Terchen Taksham Rinpoche, recites prayers during a ceremony paying homage to Guru Rinpoche, the Indian Buddhist master who brought Tantric Buddhism to Tibet, on Monday, July 19, 2021, in Columbia Heights, Minn. . After finishing high school in 2025, Jalue will head to northern India and join the Mindrolling Monastery, more than 7,200 miles (11,500 kilometers) from his home. (AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)