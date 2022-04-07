Judge tosses Girl Scouts' recruitment suit vs. Boy Scouts

FILE - Boy Scouts of America uniforms are displayed in the retail store at the headquarters for the French Creek Council of the Boy Scouts of America in Summit Township, Pa., Feb. 18, 2020. A federal judge, Thursday, April 7, 2022, tossed out a lawsuit in which the Girl Scouts claim that the Boy Scouts are creating marketplace confusion and damaging their recruitment efforts through their use of words such as "scouts" and "scouting." (Christopher Millette/Erie Times-News via AP, File)