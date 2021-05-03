Russia lags behind others in its COVID-19 vaccination drive

A woman wearing a face mask to protect against coronavirus walks past a poster reading "vaccination against COVID-19" at the GUM, the State Department store, near Red Square in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Russia has boasted about being the first country in the world to authorize a coronavirus vaccine and rushed to roll it out earlier than other countries, even as large-scale testing necessary to ensure its safety and effectiveness was still ongoing. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)