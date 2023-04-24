ACLU sues to block Missouri rule on transgender health care

FILE - Republican Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey speaks to reporters after taking the oath of office in Jefferson City, Mo., on Jan. 3, 2023. The Missouri ACLU on Monday, April 24, sued to block new state restrictions on both adults and children seeking gender-affirming health care, which are set to kick in Thursday. They argue that Bailey has no authority to use a state consumer-protection law to regulate gender-affirming care through emergency rule-making. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb, File)