Talking to kids about nukes: Parents, experts suggest truth

This photo shows Jillian Amodio and her 10-year-old daughter, Juliette, on Jan. 1, 2022, in Annapolis, Md. On social media, in classrooms and at the playground, children who hear about Russia's invasion of Ukraine are wondering where the war could lead. Experts and parents recommend speaking simply with younger kids who ask questions but avoiding detailed discussions of scary topics. (Jillian Amodio via AP).