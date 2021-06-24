New York court suspends Rudy Giuliani's law license

FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2020, file photo former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for President Donald Trump, speaks at a hearing of the Pennsylvania State Senate Majority Policy Committee in Gettysburg, Pa. An appeals court suspended Giuliani from practicing law in New York because he made false statements while trying to get courts to overturn Trump’s loss in the presidential race. The ruling, signed Thursday, June 24 will prevent Giuliani from representing clients as a lawyer. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)