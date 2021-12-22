High court to hold special session on vaccine requirements

FILE - Light from the morning sun illuminates the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. The Supreme Court says it will hold a special session in just over two weeks to hear arguments on the Biden administration’s vaccine or testing requirement for large employers and a separate vaccine requirement for health care workers. The announcement on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, comes amid rising coronavirus cases. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)