Officials tell AP that Iran seized Vietnamese oil tanker

This frame grab from a video released by Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, shows a Guard soldier on a speed boat in front of a U.S warship amid the seizure of a Vietnamese-flagged oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman. Iran seized the tanker in the Gulf of Oman last month and still holds the vessel, two U.S. officials told The Associated Press on Wednesday, revealing the latest provocation in Mideast waters as tensions escalate between Iran and the United States over Tehran's nuclear program. (Revolutionary Guard via AP)