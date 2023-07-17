Oregon's Cannon Beach reopens after cougar sighting on iconic coastal rock led to closure

FILE - Beachgoers walk a dog and fly a kite as they near Haystack Rock, April 4, 2022, in Cannon Beach, Ore. Cannon Beach, a popular tourist destination, reopened Monday, July 17, 2023, after closing due to a cougar sighting near the iconic Haystack Rock. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said Monday the cougar had moved on, as confirmed by wildlife and law enforcement officials. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)