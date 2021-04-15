Gucci celebrates 100 years with Michele's 'Aria' collection

FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 file photo, Alessandro Michele acknowledges the applause of the audience at the end of Gucci's Fall/Winter 2020/2021 collection, presented in Milan, Italy. Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele is celebrating the fashion house’s 100-year anniversary, giving historic sweep to a collection unveiled virtually Thursday that embraced its equestrian heritage, borrowed references from the Tom Ford-era and outright stole from a sister brand Balenciaga. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File)