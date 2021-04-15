Gucci celebrates 100 years with Michele's 'Aria' collection

FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 file photo, Alessandro Michele acknowledges the applause of the audience at the end of Gucci's Fall/Winter 2020/2021 collection, presented in Milan, Italy. Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele is celebrating the fashion house’s 100-year anniversary, giving historic sweep to a collection unveiled virtually Thursday that embraced its equestrian heritage, borrowed references from the Tom Ford-era and outright stole from a sister brand Balenciaga. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File)

 

MILAN - Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele is celebrating the fashion house’s 100th anniversary this year, giving historic sweep to a collection unveiled virtually Thursday. It embraced its equestrian heritage, borrowed references from the Tom Ford-era and outright stole from French brand Balenciaga. The celebration party was set in a film-set version of London’s Savoy Hotel, where fashion house founder Guccio Gucci got inspiration to return home to Florence and open his own leather goods shop, specializing in travel bags that he saw working as a bellhop in London.

