Poland protesters take weekend off for fundraiser

A child in a red costume collects money for Poland's most popular nationwide fundraiser for health purposes, the Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity, that was postponed by two weeks due to the pandemic, in downtown Warsaw, Poland, on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021. Anti-government protesters angry about a near-total abortion ban suspended their marches for the weekend to show solidarity and ensure that they didn't steal the spotlight from the event. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)