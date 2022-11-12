Democrat wins top Nevada elections job over election denier

FILE - Democratic candidate for Nevada secretary of state, Cisco Aguilar, greets a supporter on Nov. 7, 2022, in Henderson, Nev. Aguilar was elected as secretary of state on Saturday, Nov. 12, winning the elections post over Republican Jim Marchant, who pushed to scrap voting machines and claimed all Nevada winners since 2006 have been “installed by the deep-state cabal." (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)