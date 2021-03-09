Jimmy Carter says he's sad, angry over Georgia voting bills

FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2019, file photo, former President Jimmy Carter teaches Sunday school at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Ga. Nearly a year into the pandemic, Carter and his wife have returned to one of their favorite things: church. Maranatha Baptist Church in tiny Plains, Ga., announced on its Facebook page Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, that the 96-year-old Carter and Rosalynn Carter are again attending worship in person. (AP Photo/John Amis, File)